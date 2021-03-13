Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,356,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Sysco worth $472,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

SYY traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $82.74. 58,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,678. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,180.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

