Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,974,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.58% of WEC Energy Group worth $457,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,354. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

