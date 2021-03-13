Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,006,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 247,414 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $359,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 130,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 454,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Truist upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.21 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

