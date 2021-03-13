Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Otis Worldwide worth $320,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,285,000 after buying an additional 309,187 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,831,000 after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,361,000 after purchasing an additional 282,135 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.15.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

