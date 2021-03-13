Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of Moody’s worth $539,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,363. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.08. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

