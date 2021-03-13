Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224,135 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.83% of Carnival Co. & worth $572,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,972,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,086,000 after buying an additional 1,942,140 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after buying an additional 1,792,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.96.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. 798,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,322,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

