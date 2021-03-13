Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.56% of ResMed worth $483,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $185.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,775. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.53. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,048. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

