Northern Trust Corp Has $1.04 Billion Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,944,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57,453 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,040,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 61,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $342.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $342.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.