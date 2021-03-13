Northern Trust Corp Has $1.06 Billion Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.47% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,062,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 80,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

