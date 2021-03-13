Northern Trust Corp Has $284.53 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,415,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,660 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Tyson Foods worth $284,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 351,785 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after purchasing an additional 293,366 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $167,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,771,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,151,000 after purchasing an additional 711,932 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

