Northern Trust Corp Has $288.35 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,207 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $288,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $4,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.58.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $222.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $232.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.84 and a 200-day moving average of $209.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

