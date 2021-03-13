Northern Trust Corp Has $292.67 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,419,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of AMETEK worth $292,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 48.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth $220,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,445,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,697,000 after acquiring an additional 38,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,326.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,520 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,796. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Shares of AME stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $125.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

