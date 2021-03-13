Northern Trust Corp Has $293.64 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,394 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of Cerner worth $293,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after buying an additional 236,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cerner by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after buying an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cerner by 15.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,122,000 after purchasing an additional 183,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

CERN opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.36. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

