Northern Trust Corp Has $309.34 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,341,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 74,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.26% of Keysight Technologies worth $309,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after purchasing an additional 617,700 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,848,000 after purchasing an additional 190,916 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,054,000 after purchasing an additional 419,681 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,980,000 after purchasing an additional 104,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,302,000 after purchasing an additional 759,923 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

KEYS stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

