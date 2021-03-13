Northern Trust Corp Has $313.40 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603,891 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.50% of NIO worth $313,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $12,823,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,448,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,584,000 after acquiring an additional 826,811 shares during the period.

NYSE:NIO opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet started coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

