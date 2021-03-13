Northern Trust Corp Has $339.40 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,091 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Fastenal worth $339,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Fastenal by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Fastenal by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,582 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

