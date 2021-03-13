Northern Trust Corp Has $345.01 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,931 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.25% of McKesson worth $345,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK stock opened at $187.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.47. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

