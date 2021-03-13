Northern Trust Corp Has $356.12 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,510 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.84% of Constellation Brands worth $356,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock opened at $229.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

