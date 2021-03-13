Northern Trust Corp Has $363.31 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,653,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,405 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of Prudential Financial worth $363,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

PRU stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of -260.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

