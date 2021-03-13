Northern Trust Corp Has $398.77 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,981,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,062 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Xcel Energy worth $398,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock remained flat at $$61.86 on Friday. 76,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,241. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

