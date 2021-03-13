Northern Trust Corp Has $428.29 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,669,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,260 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.91% of AvalonBay Communities worth $428,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $120,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.00. 5,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.85. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

