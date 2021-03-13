Northern Trust Corp Has $443.33 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,741,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Agilent Technologies worth $443,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,485,000 after buying an additional 110,847 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,047,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after buying an additional 39,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,457. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

