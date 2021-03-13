Northern Trust Corp Has $458.79 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,509,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,238 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of American Electric Power worth $458,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

AEP traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 85,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

