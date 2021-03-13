Northern Trust Corp Has $462.27 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,170,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,296 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.65% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $462,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.