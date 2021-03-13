Northern Trust Corp Has $473.67 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,083,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,462 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.41% of Paychex worth $473,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Paychex by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after buying an additional 398,703 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Paychex by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 410,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $25,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.92. The company had a trading volume of 36,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,731. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.14.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

