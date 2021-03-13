Northern Trust Corp Has $516.77 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.98% of Simon Property Group worth $516,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 978.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 74,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,448 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,721,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.05. The company had a trading volume of 40,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,455. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $121.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Edward Jones lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

