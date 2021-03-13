Northern Trust Corp Has $900.56 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 164,665 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of Cigna worth $900,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 165,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,490,000 after purchasing an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $4,844,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock opened at $238.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.90. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $242.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.