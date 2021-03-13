Northern Trust Corp Has $930.12 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,829,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,486 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of S&P Global worth $930,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

Shares of SPGI opened at $344.35 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

