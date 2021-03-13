Northern Trust Corp Has $969.98 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,895,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.17% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $969,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $113.83 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $590.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.74.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

