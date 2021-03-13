Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.49% of Workday worth $282,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after buying an additional 1,087,116 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Workday by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after buying an additional 737,324 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Workday by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after buying an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,930,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,592 shares of company stock worth $74,186,321. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.30.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $252.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

