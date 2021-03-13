Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.73% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $442,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,115. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.81 and its 200 day moving average is $203.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

