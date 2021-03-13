Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,347,896 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 315,746 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.26% of EOG Resources worth $366,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $75.00 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.23 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

