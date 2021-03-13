Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,165,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 251,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.35% of JD.com worth $454,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Macquarie raised their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

JD traded down $5.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,208,263. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

