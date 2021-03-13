Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,842 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Sempra Energy worth $465,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of SRE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.91. 19,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,581. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.