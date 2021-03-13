Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,753,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,998 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of Raytheon Technologies worth $1,126,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $78.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

