Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,606,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 322,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.26% of Schlumberger worth $384,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE SLB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. 427,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,134,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.