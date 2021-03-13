Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,213,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,450 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Dollar General worth $675,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $187.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

