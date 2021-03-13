Northern Trust Corp Purchases 22,258 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of Best Buy worth $316,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.77. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.