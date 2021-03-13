Northern Trust Corp Purchases 39,715 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.72% of Masco worth $390,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $115,923,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Masco by 1,985.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after buying an additional 1,114,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Masco by 29.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after buying an additional 877,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Masco by 153.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,463,000 after buying an additional 816,792 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $56.96. 31,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,778. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

