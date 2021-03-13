Northern Trust Corp Purchases 4,128 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.45% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $393,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $15.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,065.08. 487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,506. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,271.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,163.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,099.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

