Northern Trust Corp Purchases 45,706 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.34% of eBay worth $459,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,206,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

