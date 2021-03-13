Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022,650 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $333,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $152.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $152.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

