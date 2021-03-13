Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162,403 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.33% of Analog Devices worth $723,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,269,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $3,341,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Insiders sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $147.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

