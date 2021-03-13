Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,799,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205,988 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of CSX worth $798,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 25,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Argus increased their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

