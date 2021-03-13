Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,506,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.28% of Crown Castle International worth $876,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,366,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,739,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,886,000 after purchasing an additional 168,710 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI opened at $151.94 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.73. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.78.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,600 shares of company stock worth $1,063,860 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

