Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,235,635 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 422,344 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.26% of HP worth $399,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.40. 113,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,613,079. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

