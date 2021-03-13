Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,193,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 594,564 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of Kinder Morgan worth $303,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 73,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 434,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 28,708 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 179,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

KMI stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

