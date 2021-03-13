Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.16% of W.W. Grainger worth $473,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 40.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $270,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $388.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,474. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $379.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.66. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

