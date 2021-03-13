Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,674 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.56% of Equinix worth $991,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $638.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $695.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $731.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

