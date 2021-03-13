Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,746,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,476 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $311,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $190.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.42 and its 200 day moving average is $174.18.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

